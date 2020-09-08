BJP MP Questions BMC's 'notice' To Kangana, Says 'timing Of Action Reeks Of Ill Intention'

Taking a stand against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, BJP MP Gopal Shetty said he will extend all possible help to Kangana Ranaut against "wrongful action" taken by the corporation and will inquire about the case soon after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday. This comes after the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and told the 'Queen' actor to produce permission within 24 hours.

Gopal Shetty, who has been the corporate three times, assured all possible help to Kangana. He further questioned the timing of the action, adding that it reeks of ill intention.

"We would not let any government do injustice to anyone. Be it directly by the government or carried out by the officials on the directions of the government. They have to answer if they wrongfully target anyone. If there is illegal construction done, the corporation has the right to take action. But the timing of action against her reeks of ill intention," BJP MP told ANI.

"I have been three times corporator and served 10 years as MLA besides six years of MP from the constituency. If BMC takes wrongful action, whatever rights for redressal are given to any law-abiding citizen same will be extended to Ranaut. We will stand with justice," added the senior BJP leader.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

BMC Sticks 'stop Work Notice' Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office.

In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized. This comes amid war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Kangana over the latter's controversial remark on Mumbai.

