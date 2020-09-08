BMC Sticks 'stop Work Notice' Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office; Gives 24-hour Ultimatum

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office.

In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized. This comes amid war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Kangana over the latter's controversial remark on Mumbai.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She wrote, "This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai that I have earned after working hard for 15 years. I had a dream that when I make films, I should have an office of my own. But it seems like my dream is going to be shattered. Suddenly, a few people from BMC have dropped by today."

She added: "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure "

