Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Fun Banter Will Leave 'SarTik' Fans In Awe, See Post

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal is all set to release soon. The duo has kickstarted promotions for the film. A week back, they appeared and caught the attention of the audience in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their fans poured in love after watching them having fun inside the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, the makers of Love Aaj Kal released the first song titled Shayad, adding to the excitement around the film on social media. The viewers enjoyed the soulful song composed by Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamli. Following the footsteps of the makers, Sara and Kartik also raised the excitement of fans. Kartik teased Sara in the comments section of her recent Instagram post, which is a BTS boomerang video of song Shayad.

In a few glimpses of song Shayad, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are seen enjoying a bike ride. Sharing insights into the song, Sara penned a caption and wrote, 'Zoe and Veer sitting on a bike 🏍 ⛑Both so different but expressions alike 💁🏻‍♀️Their excitement and enthusiasm is hitting a spike 🙌🏻💥Both hoping Shayad helps love chords to strike 💘💞💓.' While Kartik started pulling Sara's leg in the comments, she already had a comeback for it.

Showing off their banter, Kartik wrote, 'Helmet kahan hai madam 👑, (Where is your helmet madam). Sara also joined the teasing game and replied, 'You stole mine' to Kartik. A lot of fans have called them a power couple.

Details of Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a sequel to 2009's Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer with the same title. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Actors Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma will also be seen playing pivotal characters. The romantic drama is jointly produced under the production banner of Maddock Films and Window Seat Films along with Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

