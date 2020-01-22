Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Dream Dinner Date List, And Kartik Aaryan Is Not Invited

Rumours about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating have been all over the place for a while now. In a shocking turn of events, Sara Ali Khan has kept Kartik’s name out of her “dream dinner date” list. This might either put rumours of them dating to rest or simply fuel them further.

Sara Ali Khan reveals the list of her five dream dates

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan gave out the names of five people from the industry who are on her “dinner date” list. She was asked whom she would invite on her dream dinner date. Sara Ali Khan listed out the names Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao. She did not mention the name of her alleged boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

This could be because she is allegedly already dating him. This news has been raising a few eyebrows as earlier, she has been very vocal about her affection for her Love Aaj Kal co-star. She had revealed on the talk show Koffee With Karan that she has a huge crush on him. Fans have been wondering what is next for them.

About Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in the second part of the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel of the film, which is also titled Love Aaj Kal, will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it features the alleged real life couple Kartik and Sara together.

Love Aaj Kal was a film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The sequel is also much-anticipated as the trailer was liked by most people. The film hits theatres on 14 February 2020. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

