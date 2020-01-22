Love Aaj Kal: 'Shayad' Excites Fans As The Pritam-Arijit-Irshad Trio Returns

Last week Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal with director Imtiaz Ali and the team. There is no denying the fact that the fans were eager for the trailer’s release. Recently the song Shayad from the film was launched on Youtube.

The song sees the trio of Arijit Singh, Irshad Kamil, and Pritam together again. The song is composed by Pritam and lyrics are penned down by Irshad Kamil with singer Arijit Singh lending his voice for the song.

The trio is being hailed by fans all over social media for this amazing number. They have given many hits together like Safar, Shayarana and Hawayein in the past.

The song is an emotional one which shows the love story of Kartik Aaryan in two different times. Arijit with his deep emotional voice gives the song a whole new level of awesomeness. Composed by Pritam, the song is beautifully written by Irshad Kamil. Fans are praising the song and the trio for this wonderful composition. It is another treat for the fans of Irshad, Arijit and Pritam’s trio.

The song starts with the films lead couple, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan having an emotional moment and goes on to explore the Love Aaj Kal theme of the movie. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and debutant Arushi Sharma look adorable in this new track.

Sara Ali Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan are sharing the screen space for the first time on the big screen. This is one of the major reasons for the excitement of the film among fans. The original film Love Aaj Kal released back in 2009 and had a powerful cast of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor, and Rahul Khanna in lead roles.

