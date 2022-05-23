Kartik Aaryan Asks People To Watch 'Dhaakad' Amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Success; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani in the lead. The film released on Friday, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad and one has seen instances of such clashes resulting in digs and rifts between the stars of the two films. However, there have been praises exchanged in the case of the latest clash.

Kangana had earlier praised Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the 'dry spell' at the box office. Now, as per a recent development, Aaryan has asked people to also watch Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, which was released on the big screens on the same day, but received a rather dull response.

Kartik Aaryan asks people to watch Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad

The 31-year-old actor talked about Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. The actor asked people to watch it as well. Kartik asserted, "Also, there’s Dhaakad which is coming in, I like the trailer too. Both the genres are different and I hope people come and watch both the films. I think both will work."

Earlier, on May 21, Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram handle and penned down a short note as she sent her best wishes to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team. She hailed the team for 'ending the dry spell' at the Hindi box office as she wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film." She also tagged the film's lead actors and added heart emoticons to her Instagram story.

Kartik Aaryan says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the 'talk of the town'

Kartik also responded to a question if his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can break records, the Dhamaka actor said, "I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town." He went on to state that everybody has been talking about this film. He shared that they have enjoyed it and the kind of response he has heard from people after watching the trailer is that they really want to watch the film.

Dhaakad & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 BO collection

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad failed to impress the audience and minted poor numbers at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to mint Rs 97 lakh on the third day after earning around Rs 1 crore each on the two previous days.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz."