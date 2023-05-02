Kartik Aaryan Attends His Spot Boy's Wedding, Poses For Pictures

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan attended the wedding of his spot boy Sachin. Kartik, who was last seen in Shehzada, made the marriage ceremony a special and memorable occasion for the bride and groom by posing alongside them. He shared pictures from the time on Instagram as well.

In the photos, Kartik was seen posing with the bride Surekha and groom Sachin. He captioned the set of pictures, “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha (heart emoji). Happy Married life ahead (heart emoji)”. Check out the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star’s post for his staff member below.

Kartik Aaryan also posted the selfie with Sachin and Surekha on his Instagram stories. He erote over it, “Mubarak ho, @sachinanjarlekar aur Surekha. Happy Married Life ahead." During his appearance at the wedding ceremony, Kartik kept it simple with a yellow shirt and a blue jeans.

Kartik Aaryan’s sweet gesture for Kiara Advani

After Kiara Advani finished her shooting schedule for the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude towards her in an Instagram post. He wrote in the Instagram post that he will miss Katha (Kiara’s character in the film) as there are only a few days to go for the shooting to be complete. He captioned the post, "Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty... SatyaPrem will miss Katha."

Moreover, a couple of pictures from the set of Satyaprem Ki Katha were also shared by the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor on his Instagram handle. While Kartik was seen wearing a blue kurta, Kiara opted for a light blue satin shirt and trousers. Earlier, Kiara Advani announced the wrap up of her part of the film by sharing a few pictures from the sets with her co-star and director Sameer Vidwans.