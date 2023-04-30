Kartik Aaryan Pens Adorable Note For Satyaprem Ki Katha Co-star Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has completed the shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha. The actor, on April 29, took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude. Soon after the actress made the post, her co-star Kartik Aaryan re-shared the photos and penned an adorable note. He wrote, "Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty... SatyaPrem will miss Katha" followed by a heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan re-shared the photo in which Kiara can be seen cutting the cake and rejoicing at the moment with her entire team. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen wearing a blue kurta shirt in the picture. Meanwhile, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress can be seen wearing a light blue satin shirt. Check the post below:

Kiara Advani wraps shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Earlier, Kiara Advani announced the wrap of her film by sharing a few pictures of herself from the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha on her Instagram handle. Along with the pictures, she captioned, "And it's a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you've created magic."

Kiara further expressed how much she will miss working with the team and wrote, "@kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I'll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances. @kamera002 you're the best. Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June," followed by several emojis:

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from the two, the film will also feature Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 29.