Kiara Advani Wraps Satyaprem Ki Katha Shoot, Shares BTS Photos From Set With Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress took to her Instagram to share the news with pictures from the wrap up celebration. The post also featured some unseen photos of Kiara’s character Katha in the movie.

In the caption, Kiara wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma.”

“I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best🤍 @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June,” she added. See the post here.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic-drama Hindi language movie. Along with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. It will mark the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29. Kartik and Kiara will be reuniting after the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Additionally, Kiara will also be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. Directed by Shankar, the film is aiming for Pongal release, next year.