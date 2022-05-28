Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani in the lead. The Dhamaka actor is still promoting his film by every means and recently he won netizens' hearts with his 'simplicity'. As per a recent video that is doing rounds on the internet, Aaryan is seen enjoying roadside biryani at midnight as he was heading to his home in Mumbai from Pune.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged to be the biggest hit of Kartik Aaryan's career. As per information by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kartik Aaryan's film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club, the film is riding high on success.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys roadside biryani at midnight

Taking to his Instagram handle, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani has posted a video that sees Kartik Aaryan enjoying roadside biryani at midnight. The actor was heading to his home in Mumbai from Pune and he decided to have biryani from a roadside stall before reaching home. The video has a caption, "Viral video! @kartikaaryan celebrates the success of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at a roadside Biryani joint on his way back from promotions in Pune". Watch the video here:

In the video, a person is asking Kartik, "What time is it and what are you having?" to which the Luka Chuppi actor responds, "Papad and Chawal." Then the person says that his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has almost marked 100 cr, Aaryan responds, "This is what 100 crore of happiness looks like, everybody eats the same."

Netizens call Kartik 'humble'

Netizens were quick to react to the viral video as they lauded Kartik Aaryan's 'humblest' approach and the comment section is proof of it. A fan of Kartik commented, "Humble, down to earth, hardworking.." another fan wrote, "This guy is at another level." A netizen commented, "Very true, khate toh same ho hai, I really like this guy, bahut hi apne muhalle ka ladka wali feeling deta hai!!" (Very true, everybody eats the same, I really like this guy).

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Aneez Bazmee. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan