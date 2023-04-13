Kartik Aaryan Co-starring With Shraddha Kapoor In Bhul Chuk Maaf? Actor Clarifies

Kartik Aaryan clarified that he is not a part of Bhul Chuk Maaf. The clarification came after the news of him playing the lead role in the film alongside Shraddha Kapoor started doing the rounds on the internet. It was reported that Maharani filmmaker Karan Sharma was directing the film. Kartik set the record straight and said he is not part of the film.

A Twitter account tweeted, "BIG NEWS!! @TheAaryanKartik and @ShraddhaKapoor to star in Maddock Films and Jio Studios' next romantic-comedy #BhulChukMaaf....#Maharani series fame Karan Sharma directs this film." To this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor responded, "Must be an error. Not true."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Must be an error

Not True 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bnQ4cfpmUv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 13, 2023

According to a report in ANI, the update about the film was shared via a press statement by Jio Studios' team at their event in Mumbai. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star has earlier worked with Shraddha in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which he made a brief appearance. Fans loved Kartik and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the movie. However, it seems like viewers will have to wait longer to see them together in a movie.

About Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 29, this year. Meanwhile, he will also be seen playing the lead role in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from these films, he has Hansal Mehta's Captain India lined up. He will also reprise the character of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.