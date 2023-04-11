Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Shooting Clip LEAKED

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha and were spotted in Kashmir together. Amid the buzz, a video has been making rounds on the Internet, in which Kiara and Kartik can be seen dancing with each other on the set. During the dance sequence, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-stars wore red outfits to complement each other.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were spotted going backward while making eye contact. Following that, they held hands and Kartik gave Kiara a twirl before ending the scene. Soon after the scene ended, the duo had a fun interaction and had a good laugh about it. While the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor opted for a red shirt and jeans, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress wore a top and paired it with a red shrug and shorts.

Satya Prem Ki Katha, 29th June 2023 🫶

A Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Starrer pic.twitter.com/s2dHEKb9h6 — Tush (@kartiktush) December 21, 2022

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic movie directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. The music in the movie is given by Payal Dev and Tanishk Bagchi. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting for a romantic song sequence in the outskirts of Kashmir with Kiara Advani. The song was reportedly choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Kartik Aaryan meeting BSF soldiers in Kashmir amid shoot

The Shehzada actor interacted with some BSF jawans while he was touring in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. The soldiers praised the actor for his performance as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan sported a casual look during his Kashmir outing. He wore a maroon shirt and paired it with a black jacket and sunglasses.

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada, will be also seen in Aashiqui 3. While the first film was made in 1990, also starring Annu Aggarwal, the second installment of the film was made in 2013, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The makers of Aashiqui 3 are yet to announce the female lead of the film.