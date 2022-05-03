Kartik Aaryan Consoles & Hugs Crying Fan During 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Promotions; Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming comedy- thriller flick. Kartik also enjoys a huge fan following on his social media and fans die to catch a glimpse of Aaryan every time he steps out in the city.

Recently, Aaryan went to promote his film in Delhi where a fan broke down into tears after seeing her favourite actor. Here is what happened afterwards.

Kartik Aaryan consoles a crying fan

During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Delhi, a fan broke into tears after seeing Kartik Aaryan soon after which he hugged and consoled her. The video that is going viral on social media saw the 31-year-old actor sitting on the ground in front of a female fan who had broken down after seeing him.

While helping the girl to stand, the Luka Chuppi actor could be heard saying to her, "Nahi rona nahi hai, rona nahi hai (Don't cry)" and "Chhoti bacchi ho kya (Are you a little girl)?" While Kartik was seen talking to his fan, other people started shouting his name and cheering him for his gesture.

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated films so far with netizens eagerly waiting to witness the film on silver screens. Starring Kartik, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial is a sequel to the first instalment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the protagonist. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on May 20, 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer

Recently, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was out, which is sure to bring back all the nostalgia of the first part by keeping the essence of the ghost character Manjulika along with the famous Bengali song, Ami Je Tomar. Kartik plays a ghostbuster (tantarik) Rooh Baba while Kiara is seen playing the role of Reet. The trailer of the gripping drama has definitely fuelled the anticipation of the people while creating a buzz among the fans.

Image: Instagram/@mrcupidkartikaaryan