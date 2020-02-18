Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Red Carpet Looks That You Must Check Out

Kartik Aaryan is known for arriving in style, wherever he goes. The actor has always inspired his fans to up their fashion game. Aaryan is now popular for his style as well as his impressive acting skills. The Love Aaj Kal actor continued to serve his best looks during a popular awards show that was held on February 15, 2020. Let's take a look at the actor's stunning style and red carpet looks.

Kartik Aaryan is known for blending his style with his apparel, and that is evident from the above pictures. The Love Aaj Kal actor seems to be always coming up with different, peculiar looks, which suit his personality. Check out more photos from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram.

This look is from the Star Screen Awards. The actor looks stunning in a suit. The Luka Chuppi actor is a style icon and never shies away from experimenting with his wardrobe.

Kartik Aaryan looks fashionable here in a suit piece and a sweater. The actor even bagged the award for HotStepper of the Year during the event. This is one of the most unique and stylish looks of Kartik Aaryan.

