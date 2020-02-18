The Debate
Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Red Carpet Looks That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan, apart from his work in films, is also known for his style and fashion sense. Read on to know more about the actor's red carpet looks.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is known for arriving in style, wherever he goes. The actor has always inspired his fans to up their fashion game. Aaryan is now popular for his style as well as his impressive acting skills. The Love Aaj Kal actor continued to serve his best looks during a popular awards show that was held on February 15, 2020. Let's take a look at the actor's stunning style and red carpet looks.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Has THIS Unexpected Response To The Advantages Of Being Single

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also read:  Kartik Aaryan Says, 'People Want Me To Deliver Monologues', Calls It His 'USP'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aaryan is known for blending his style with his apparel, and that is evident from the above pictures. The Love Aaj Kal actor seems to be always coming up with different, peculiar looks, which suit his personality. Check out more photos from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

This look is from the Star Screen Awards. The actor looks stunning in a suit. The Luka Chuppi actor is a style icon and never shies away from experimenting with his wardrobe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also read:  When Kartik Aaryan Charmed Fans During The Promotions Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aaryan looks fashionable here in a suit piece and a sweater. The actor even bagged the award for HotStepper of the Year during the event. This is one of the most unique and stylish looks of Kartik Aaryan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
