Kartik Aaryan Has THIS Unexpected Response To The Advantages Of Being Single

Kartik Aaryan has had an eventful year-end along with another movie releasing in February 2020. The actor was recently interviewed in a chat show regarding his new movie Love Aaj Kal. He visited the show with Sara Ali Khan and talked about love and relationships.

Kartik Aayan admits that he is taken?

In the interview, Kartik was asked what are the advantages of being single by the interviewer. Kartik's answer have got a lot of tongues wagging. Kartik Aaryan claimed that he would not know how it feels.

Sara Ali Khan was also asked the same question. Sara said that the advantage of being single is that one gets to focus on yourself. The two were linked together on multiple occasions. Sara and Kartik have talked about their crush on each other before but have never admitted about dating or a relationship.

Kartik Aaryan's recent movie Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. As per a report in a leading daily, the movie opened big at the box office but took a major dip as days progressed. Its total collection on the first day was ₹ 12.40 Crores. Before Love Aaj Kal, Kartik delivered a big hit at the box office in the form Pati Patni Aur Woh. It starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday alongside Kartik.

Kartik will be seen next in two sequels this year. One is the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Another one is Dostana 2 by Collin D'Cunha.

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

