Kartik Aaryan Dons Different Look For Next Film 'Shehzada'; See Leaked Pics From Delhi Set

After receiving smashing reviews from the critics and public alike for his latest release Dhamaka, actor Katrik Aaryan has resumed work on the next film, Shehzada. The actor who has jetted off to Delhi to shoot the film has donned a completely different look for the forthcoming film. A few pictures of the actor from the shooting sets have gone viral, leaving his fans curious about the movie.

In the pictures shared by various fan pages, Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a white kurta and a silver earring standing outside. His hair was ruffled, as though he had just woken up. The cameras caught the actor with his toothbrush in his hand. On November 25, the Luka Chhupi actor had confirmed he has touched down in New Delhi. He then shared his picture posing with the Jama Masjid in the background.

Kartik Aaryan's pictures from Shehzada set in Delhi leaked

He shared the picture with the caption, “Shehzada in Dilli”. As reported by Indianexpress.com, Shehzada is reportedly a remake of Allu Arjun's hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film also features Kriti Sanon. The two stars had previously starred in Luka Chuppi.

The actor had announced the project in October with the poster along with the release date. “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (the world's poorest prince. (sic))”, he wrote then. The film is slated to run theatrically on November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Kartik’s latest Dhamaka has been receiving rave reviews from the public since the day it was released.

The story of the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back like an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones. The film was also screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India after the film's release. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan