As Kartik Aaryan has been garnering tons of love and appreciation from the fans for his recently released movie, Dhamaka, he shared a cute video of a little fan enacting him on social media. The moment Kartik Aaryan posted the video on social media, the fans were left in awe of his fan's cuteness.

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of a little girl wearing a blue suit like his character, Arjun Pathak wears in the film along with a pair of glasses. The video also depicted how the little girl was sitting in front of the television with a scene of Kartik Aaryan from his movie, Dhamaka. As the video streams further and Kartik Aaryan delivers his dialogue, the little girl begins to lip-sync the same in the cutest way.

Kartik Aaryan shares a cute video of his fan from Europe

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan stated how it was the cutest version of Arjun Pathak from Europe. He further thanked everyone for the love he was receiving from worldwide. The caption read, "Cutest version of #ArjunPathak from Europe Thank you for the worldwide love" (sic).

Numerous fans took to Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram video clip and gushed over the cuteness of the little girl enacting Arjun Pathak in the video. Many of them flooded the comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were on watching the video while many others drooped in comments stating how cute she looked in the clip. As the movie was recently released on the OTT platform, Netflix some fans also expressed their feelings on how much they loved the film. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post.

Dhamaka

It is the recently released thriller movie directed by Ram Madhvani and is the official remake of the 2013 movie, The Terror Live. The movie revolves around the life of a journalist who receives a death threat after interviewing a terrorist who blew up a bridge. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, other cast members of the movie include Mrunal Thakur as Soumya Mehra Pathak, Vikas Kumar as Officer Praveen Kamath, Amruta Subhash as Ankita Malaskar, Vishwajeet Pradhan as Subhash Mathur, Soham Majumdar as Anand Mhata, among others.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan