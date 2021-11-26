Kartik Aaryan Extends Gratitude To Fans For Loving 'Dhamaka' As It Trends At No. 1

Stoked by the positive response coming his way for his latest film, Dhamaka, actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday, expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for showering love.

The actor took to his verified Instagram handle and posted a snap from the film extending gratitude to the fans for making the film trend at the number one spot. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film premiered on the online streaming giant Netflix on November 19.

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for loving Dhamaka

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture where he can be seen in his character, Arjun Pathak's avatar, donning a blue suit with a light blue shirt. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Thank you for showering so much love!! Still Trending at Number 1 #Dhamaka @netflix_in."

Dhamaka has been receiving rave reviews from the public since the day it was released. The story of the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back like an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones.

The film was also screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India after the film's release. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kartik has resumed filming for his next project, Shehzada. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor recently jetted off to Delhi and has been treating fans with behind-the-scenes snaps. Recently, he dropped a selfie picture where he can be seen posing happily in front of an iconic monument, Jama Masjid in Delhi. As for the caption, he wrote, "Shehzada in Dilli."

Earlier, the Pyar Ka Punchnama star posted a snap from the airport where he posed happily with his luggage. He was dressed in casuals. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours."

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan