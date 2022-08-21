Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse Of Shehzada's 'epic Climax'; 'slept For 10 Hrs Post Shoot'

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the middle of several projects as he has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty. For the past few months, the actor has been rigorously shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. As he recently wrapped up the film's climax schedule, the actor revealed that he slept for 10 hours while sharing a glimpse from the movie's sets.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following of over 25 million on Instagram. As the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming action drama Shehzada, he is keeping his fans updated about the film's schedules. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently dropped some pictures from the sets of Shehzada. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan, whose face is hidden by a clapper board, could be seen donning a blue shirt as he stood before a man while being handled by others.

Sharing the picture, Kartik Aaryan revealed despite being an insomniac, he slept for 10 hours after shooting the film's "Epic" climax. The actor further spilt beans about the movie and revealed that it is filled with action. The Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 star also mentioned that it is the first time that he has done a lot of action sequences.

Talking about his experience shooting the film, the actor called it "most difficult" and "hectic." He wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it 10thFeb2023." "Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai," he added. Reacting to the post, Rohit Roy expressed his excitement about the film and wrote, "I can’t wait to see this picture too. This picture is as special to me as you are to me."

More about Shehzada

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer 2020 action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The upcoming film will also star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan