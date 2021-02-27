Kartik Aaryan Gives Serious Jon Snow Vibes In His Latest Video From Manali

Kartik Aaryan who is currently in Manali, took to his Instagram handle to share a video with serious Jon Snow feels. Imagining himself as a character from the popular series Game of Thrones, Kartik wrote, "Got a haircut but the Jon Snow attitude remains".

Kartik supported his video shot amid heavy snowfall with the Game of Thrones theme track in the background. Kartik earlier shared a picture of cutting a haircut amid the snow-covered mountains in Manali.

Kartik is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel in Manali. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's psychological-comedy-thriller featuring actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, is set to release in theatres on November 19.

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The production of the horror-comedy was affected in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev. Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has two more films lined up for release- Karan Johar backed Dostana and filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka

(With PTI inputs)

