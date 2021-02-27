Kartik Aaryan's Nostalgia To Bhumi Pednekar's B'day Wish, Top B'town IG Posts Of The Week

Instagram has become an integral form of communication between B’town celebrities and their fans. A number of celebrities keep their fans updated about their events via Instagram and other social media platforms. Similarly, this week too, several celebrities took to their Instagram handle and created a buzz among their fans through their posts. Here is a look at the top Instagram posts of the week, read on.

Lisa Haydon enjoys her friend's baby shower

Lisa Haydon is excepting for the third time and a week ago, Lisa Haydon had given a glimpse of her baby bump in a picturesque post and had left her fans thrilled about the update. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of videos and pictures where she was seen enjoying a baby shower thrown for her friend. Fans were thrilled to see her dancing and exercising with her friends at the baby shower of her friend. Take a look at the post from her profile below.

Kareena Kapoor reveals poster of Saif's upcoming film

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed a baby boy. The actor recently took to her social media handle and revealed the poster of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The poster showed the multi-star cast and gave away the release date, which is set on September 10th, 2021. Take a look at the post from her profile below.

It's a wrap for Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and posted an update about her upcoming film. The actor revealed that what a great time she had shooting for Bhediya, an upcoming horror film with Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the post from her profile below.

Ayushmann Khurrana misses time he spent in lockdown

The Bala actor’s recent post on Instagram revealed that he misses how his lifestyle had become because of the pandemic lockdown last year. The actor stated in his Instagram post that he misses his long hair, sleeping in for long hours, walks in his hometown and listening to his playlist. However, he further stated in the post, “But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth.” Take a look at the post from the actor’s profile below.

Kartik Aaryan's walk down memory lane

Kartik Aaryan recently took a walk down memory lane and posted a clip from his hit film, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. The actor thanked Luv Ranjan for the film and the opportunity and wrote in his post, “Exactly 3 years ago” and claimed that his life changed after this film. Take a look at the post below.

Kajol's IG post with husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and posted an old picture of herself with Ajay Devgn. The actor mentioned in the post that it has been 22 years since they have been together and that she is very grateful for him. Take a look at the post below.

Alaya F excited for her upcoming project with Punit

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F recently took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she recently finished working on a project with Punit Malhotra. Alaya further noted that she had an amazing time working on the project and she is very excited for it to hit screens. Take a look at the poster below.

Rajkummar Rao's birthday wish for Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartwarming birthday wish for Patralekhaa. In the caption, the actor noted that she is the reason behind his smile and he wished her all the happiness. Take a look at the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday wish for sister

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with her sister, Samiksha on the occasion of her birthday. The actor penned a heartfelt note for her in the caption. Take a look at the pictures below.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post in yellow saree

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some sizzling photos of herself wearing a yellow coloured saree. She was seen donning a perfect summer saree which became a hit among her fans. Take a look at the posts from her profile below.

