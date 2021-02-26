Kartik Aaryan Chops Off Bhool Bhulaiyaa Locks In Manali; Gets Reply From Dostana Director

The new star in the block, Kartik Aaryan, is in Manali busily shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik is a devoted social media user and always likes to delight his fans with new updates about his life on and off the screen. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture on his Instagram getting a hair-cut in Manali.

In the post, he sprinkled his quirkiness as always in the caption "Manali mein katega" with a grimacing face emoji to add some humor. In the background, he can be seen taking a selfie with the barber having an Ustra (razor) under the pristine blue sky of Manali. Soon after the post, director Collin D'Cunha who has cast him in the upcoming Dostana series dropped a funny but wise comment "Hair today Gone tomorrow 💇🏽‍♂️".

A few days back he posted a hilarious caption with a cool-looking photo of him commenting on his pearly whites and the possibilities of casting him in a Tooth-paste ad. Check out the post below:

Funnily, he also commented about his movie release dates in an Instagram post that when his films are going to be released.

While sharing his experience on working on the sets with award-winning actor Rajpal Yadav who is famous for his comic timing. Kartik shared a photo with Rajpal from the film sets of Bhool Bhulaiya announcing the dates of the film which is going to be released on 19th November this year.

This film is directed by Anees Bazmee who had earlier directed hit films like Singh is King, Welcome series. No Entry and many more. This film stars actor Tabu & Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The story of the film is written by Anees himself. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be produced by T-Series and distributed by Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Kartik Aaryan had completed shooting for Ram Madhavi's Dhamaka which would be his first serious role after playing several comical and romantic characters in his previous films.

