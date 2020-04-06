Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Why Haven't I Been Invited At Roundtable?'; Bhumi Answers

Kartik Aaryan in an interview with a popular film critic who is known for his roundtable conversations, posed a question to him — that why isn't he invited on one of those yet? In a quite funny conversation, Aaryan asked that despite him doing so many films, why hasn't he invited him to one of his roundtables?

Kartik even added that he's probably a newcomer so he could have atleast been invited on the newcomers' roundtable.

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik's co-star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', joined in the conversation and Kartik asked her, 'What mistakes have I made that I haven't been invited to the roundtable but you have been there twice?'. To this, Bhumi said, "Kartik has really been in method for the last few years, maybe if he gets out of this method..."

Kriti Sanon too joined in the conversation and said that she understands Kartik's pain because she hasn't been invited to the roundtable since six years. The conversation was concluded by Janhvi Kapoor who said that 'Kartik's best performance was ahead of him'.

Kartik Aaryan takes the #HandWash Challenge to spread awareness about Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan dreams about finding Coronavirus vaccination

Kartik Aaryan has been very active on social media ever since the pandemic of Coronavirus. The actor has been urging fans to stay indoors amidst the lockdown to fight against the disease that is fast spreading. The Ccoronavirus has affected millions of lives across the world and people are trying to continue to fight against it.

The vaccination for Coronavirus is still underway and scientists are still continually testing medicines for the same. However, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed in a recent post on social media that he dreamt about having found the vaccination for this deadly virus. He even shared a video of himself mobbed by fans from all corners.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen standing on top of a car as he waves to fans around him. He added that if his dream were to come true then this would be how fans would react to the news. Many fans even exclaimed how they hope that this dream would have come true.

