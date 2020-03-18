Kartik Aaryan Takes The #HandWash Challenge To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has delivered multiple hit films and has various films lined up for him in 2020 and 2021. But besides being a successful actor, Kartik Aaryan is also an avid social media user.

The actor enjoys a massive following of 15 million on Instagram and over 45ok on Twitter but has now also joined one of the biggest social media platform, TikTok. The actor recently uploaded a video on TikTok where he could be seen taking '#HandWashChallenge' which has been initiated by Dettol. Check out the video below -

Kartik Aaryan takes the #HandWashChallenge

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen taking the '#HandWashChallenge' which has been initiated by Dettol in order to spread awareness about how to keep your hands clean due to the Coronavirus. The recent Coronavirus outbreak has evidently become a global concern and now actor Kartik Aaryan also has evidently done his part to spread awareness. Besides this, the actor has been very vocal on his social media platforms about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, expressing how it is important to flatten the curve of the outbreak. The actor has been using '#CoronaStopKaroNa' on his Twitter to spread the awareness furthermore. Check it out below -

