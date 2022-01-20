Actor Kartik Aryan has proved his acting mettle and has come a long way in the industry. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has become the nation’s heartthrob. He is well-known for his down to earth and humble nature.

Kartik Aryan was recently spotted playing football with a team of girls in Mumbai and glimpses from the match have surfaced online and created a lot of buzz on social media. After the pictures from the match went viral, the actor came into the limelight with videos of him riding a bicycle on the busy streets of Mumbai going viral and winning hearts on the internet.

Karthik Aryan was spotted riding a bicycle

The video was taken right after the match on Wednesday. Paparazzi account Manav Manglani posted a video of the actor on Instagram and captioned it, “Kartik Aaryan clicked cycling his way back home post-football game in Mumbai.” The actor was seen wearing black shorts and a t-shirt with a black mask.

Here take a look at the viral video-

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and poured their reactions. While most netizens praised the actor for his humble approach as one of them commented, “No show-off, no ego, nothing, just he felt he should ride on cycle, and he did, so grounded to earth! Falling for you even deeper”.While another user wrote, “He looks so cute while cycling," one of them also commented, “Cutie.” While others users simply dropped the heart and fire emoji. Earlier, a video of Kartik playing football also surfaced online where the actor was seen enjoying a football game with a team of girls.

Karthik Aryan upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also has a film along with Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada in the pipeline. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The other cast of the film includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. Kartik also has films like Freddy and Captain India in his kitty.

Image:instagram@varindertchawla ,manav.manglani