Kartik Aaryan In Disbelief After Fan Gets His Name Tattooed On Chest; 'Is It Permanent?'

Kartik Aaryan who enjoys a massive fan following was taken by surprise after one of his fans got his name and birth date inked on her chest. The actor who had turned 31 on November 22, received beautiful surprises from his fans while he greeted a few outside his house in Mumbai. Several Paparazzi accounts have captured the sweet moment where the actor interacted with his fans and thanked them for their love.

In the pictures surfacing online, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with his special fan and even cutting a cake that she brought along on the special day. Apart from the pictures, a video of the actor with his fans is also floating on social media. The fan of the actor presented him with a birthday cake and told him about the tattoo. “You have a tattoo?” he said. “Arre! thank you so much,” he added. The fan then showed her tattoo to him. “Ye tattoo hai aapka (Is this your tattoo?) Is it permanent?” he asked. The fan replied in affirmative and Kartik expressed his gratitude again. “That's so sweet. Thank you so much!” He then posed for a few pictures and selfies with her.

Kartik Aaryan's birthday celebrations

Kartik’s birthday celebrations had turned grand as his latest release first premiered on IFFI 2021 in Goa before the Netflix release. The Ram Madhvani directorial film Dhamaka shows Kartik playing the role of a news anchor reporting on a terror attack in Mumbai. The film has received good reviews, with Kartik's performance being praised by critics. The Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety actor had shared a picture from Goa while attending the festival. “IFFI mein Dhamaka (sic),” he wrote while captioning the picture.

Ever since Dhamaka has released on Netflix, it is trending on the OTT platform. The actor has his fanboy moment when he announced the film will be screened at the film festival. He had shared a poster and revealed the absolute honour for him and wrote, "It's an honour #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy (sic).” Meanwhile, apart from Dhamaka, Kartik has a few projects in the making. These include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzaada, and Captain India.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinerChawla