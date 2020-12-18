Kartik Aaryan Is All Set For 'an Event After Almost A Year'; Shows Of His Swag

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, 2020, to share a post revealing on how excited he is to attend an award function after almost a year. The actor went on to show off his look for the Virtual Press conference event for the award function. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan went on to share a post as he attends the Virtual Press conference event for the Filmfare award function. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose and is seen looking all cool. He is seen donning a printed black hoodie and blue denim. The actor completed the look with grey sneakers and opted for a messy hairdo and a full-grown beard.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Ready for an event after almost a year. Virtual Press con event for the launch of first-ever @filmfare OTT Awards”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the picture. While some revealed that they are very excited about the award function. One of the users wrote, “Cutestttt smileeeðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­”. While the other one wrote, “can’t wwaittttt”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Show 'Koki Poochega' Praised By Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

About Kartik's upcoming film

The announcement of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Dhamaka was made on November 22. And the actor has now begun shooting for the upcoming film as posted an update about the commencement of his shoot on his social media handle. Kartik shared a picture revealing that the shooting of Dhamaka would be starting soon. Fans are now very excited to see him on the screen in the film Dhamaka.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Show 'Koki Poochega' Praised By Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Also read | Kartik Aaryan To Start Shooting For His Upcoming Film 'Dhamaka' Soon; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.