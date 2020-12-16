Kartik Aaryan's Show 'Koki Poochega' Praised By Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

2020 was not an easy year for everyone. However, Kartik Aaryan made sure he makes a little use of humour and tons of right information to get through the national lockdown. While this year put a pause on every actor’s life, he continued his work as a youth icon and took the digital route for it.

When India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan made sure he brought some rumours and myths about the virus to rest and also enlightened the masses with Koki Poochega.



His debut chat show Koki Poochega created a storm on social media and everyone loved the actor’s unique way to mix humour and the information on his chat show. No wonder when the video-sharing platform decided to applaud some of the music artistes, international pop icons and content creators of the year, Kartik Aaryan’s name had to top the list.

Global Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki took to her social media platform and applauded the young actor’s effort for creating great content. Talking about top creators, artistes and content creators for Youtube India, the global-head tagged Kartik Aaryan first and made sure she applauds his work. The platform’s team even states in its reports, “Kartik Aaryan used his vast platform to spotlight the unsung heroes of the pandemic - frontline workers and first responders.”

Koki Poochega turned out to be a path-breaking chat show as the content was loved by all on social media and his chat show had become the talk of the town. The young actor used the power of his reach and his sense of humour to get the right message to the masses. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan managed to get the frontliners and covid warriors amidst their busy schedule, so that more people seated at home can be enlightened of the situation and know the right story.

