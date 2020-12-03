Kartik Aaryan To Start Shooting For His Upcoming Film 'Dhamaka' Soon; Read Details

The announcement of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Dhamaka was made on November 22. As per the actor’s earlier posts, he couldn’t wait to start the shooting of the film. Finally, today, the actor has posted an update about the commencement of his shoot on his Instagram.

Kartik shared a picture of himself on his Instagram. His picture is a close-up shot between a splash of water. In his caption, the actor wrote that the shooting of Dhamaka would be starting from the next week. Kartik enjoys a huge fan base on social media and his post received numerous like and comments in no time. Fans couldn’t wait to see him on the screen for Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post -

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka will be directed by Ram Madhvani and the film would mark the first collaboration between the actor and the director. Dhamaka will be a story about the working of a news channel in the 21st Century. Kartik will portray the role of a journalist who covers a terror attack in the city of Mumbai. The movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films.

Director Ram Madhvani announced this film on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday. He posted the first look of the film on Twitter. In the post, Kartik can be seen in a blue suit, with his hair up to his shoulder. He can be seen wearing glasses, standing by the window and looking out at a burning bridge.

Two days later, Kartik responded to Ram’s tweet and expressed his excitement for the film. Reposting the tweet, Kartik thanked Ram for making his birthday more special by announcing the film. Fans showered his post with good wishes.

Thank you so much sir for this #Dhamaka and making my birthday even more special !!

Cant wait to Start Shooting ðŸ’ªðŸ» ðŸŽ¥ https://t.co/7NZsOfTKak — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 23, 2020

Kartik Aaryan, made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and co-starred Nushrratt Bharuccha. Later, he was seen in many films such as Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable and others. He again collaborated with Luv and Nushrratt in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was also seen in movies such as Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Luka Chuppi 2.

