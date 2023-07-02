Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Shows Good Growth

Satyaprem Ki Katha debuted in theatres on June 29. While the film had a successful opening on Thursday, it saw a decline in earnings on the second day of its release. However, the weekend brought a jump in the numbers of film’s box office collection.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 Crore on day 1.

On the second day, the film minted Rs 7 Crore.

The analysts predicted an upward trend in the coming weekend.

Satyaprem Ki Katha makes the most of weekend

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Satyaprem Ki Katha’s day 3 collection on his Twitter handle on July 2. The film showed growth of 44.29%. It collected Rs 10.10 Crore due to the weekend. According to Taran, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer will go on to score higher numbers than the first three days on Sunday.

(Screenshot of Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The first three days collection of the film has taken its total to Rs 26.35 crore in India. Taran stated Sunday will bring even more money to its makers. However, the real test begins on Monday. It will be a make-or-break situation for the film.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani get positive feedback

Both Kartik and Kiara have received positive audience feedback. The movie's premise has also started conversation on social media. Both stars have used their social media accounts to thank their fans.

(Satyaprem Ki Katha is the second collaboration between Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama . It narrates the story of a lone bachelor, Sattu, who falls head over heels in love with Katha and is even able to get married to her only to learn shocking truths about her past. Along with Kiara and Kartik, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in major roles. It marks the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans.