Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 5 Box Office Collection: Did Kartik Aaryan Film Pass Monday Test?

Satyaprem Ki Katha fails to sustain itself at the box office on its first Monday. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani pair seems to have failed the audience. Released on June 29, the film has not even earned a total of Rs 50 crore at the domestic office despite having a holiday release.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on June 29, which was a public holiday.

The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles after their massive hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film opened in theatres with close to no competition barring the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3.

Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to decline at the box office

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were previously seen together in the 2022 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy film was credited with bringing audiences back to the theatres after the pandemic and did a total business of Rs 263 crores globally. On its first Monday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned a total of Rs 10. 75 crore, while the Satyaprem Ki Katha has earned a mere Rs 4.21 crore as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

The Sameer Vadhwan’s movie’s total collection stands at a total of Rs 42.71 crore nett at the domestic box office. The trade analyst has predicted a total of Rs 51-52 crore at the end of the first week of the movie. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crores and is yet to break even.

(Both Satyaprem Ki Katha and Carry on Jatta 3 were released on the same day, June 29. | Image: Twitter)

The Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3 was also released on the same day. Being a regional film, it has outperformed Satyaprem Ki Katha at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crores, the film has successfully minted Rs 40 crores globally, earning more than double its investment. While the Indian box office collection stands at Rs 19 crore, more than Rs 15 crore of this has come from Punjab.

Hits and misses of Satyaprem Ki Katha

(Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the film is being hailed by the audience. | Image: Youtube screengrab)

Even though the movie is not able to sustain the audiences in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha did get a decent opening on the first day of release. The movie opened to a Rs 9.25 crores collection and continued to a steady business, owing to no competition. The on-screen chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has also garnered appreciation from the audience. Sameer Vidhwans, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie, has also received a mixed to positive response from the audiences.