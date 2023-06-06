Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Get Together For A Bash After Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer Launch

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was launched by the makers. After the positive response to it, the cast and crew gathered for a small get together and celebrated the occasion. Lead stars Kartik and Kiara also arrived for the bash in Mumbai and seemingly had their fair share of fun.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-stars were snapped having a candid moment with the Satyaprem Ki Katha team at Sajid Nadidwala's house. Marathi director Sameer Vidwans was also snapped with them, along with other team members from the upcoming film. In the picture, Kartik was seen wearing a light yellow shirt with a blue denim and Kiara kept it chic in a tank top and brown statement skirt.

Kiara, who is known to keep it trendy, caught the attention for her off duty style. In the Satyaprem Ki Katha team party, she impressed with her casual avatar. She was snapped candid with Kartik and other team members as the on-screen pair hopes to weave the magic that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 created last year at the box office.

(Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani get together for a party with Satyaprem Ki Katha team | Image: Twitter)

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer hints at a turbulent relationship between Sattu and Katha

The trailer of the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Kartik's character Satyaprem who hails from a Gujarati background.

The three-minute long trailer pokes fun at the trend of making a hashtag out of the names of a soon to be married couple. The trailer follows the lead characters through several vibrant settings highlighting their Gujarati culture. Some shots feature breathtaking landscapes and the fun clip also features many punchlines directed at Satyaprem's desperation to get married.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 29.