Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha's Pasoori Remix To Be Out Soon

The makers for Satyaprem Ki Katha had recently announced a new addition to the film's album. The song announced to be part of the lineup was none other than the chartbuster song Pasoori. The reworked version of the song is now ready, complete with a music video, which is all set to be released soon.

3 things you need to know

The original version of Pasoori has originally been sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The reworked version of the song has been voiced by Arijit Singh.

The song on the Satyaprem Ki Katha album has been retitled Pasoori Nu, instead of just Pasoori.

Pasoori Nu to be out soon



Pasoori Nu makes for the latest and final addition to the Satyaprem Ki Katha album. Lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram handles to share a short teaser of the song and music video. The clip welcomed audiences to 'relive the global hit', at 11:11 AM on Monday, June 26.



The short glimpse of the song opened with Arijit Singh's recognisable voice belting out the hook in a resounding manner. Kartik Aaryan's character Sattu could be seen mouthing the words of the song as Kiara Advani's Katha too emerged on frame. The two are dressed in white and can be seen briefly romancing one another before the video cuts out.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani promote Satyaprem Ki Katha



The lead pair of the upcoming romantic drama were recently in the Pink City of Jaipur to attend a fan event. The duo were mobbed by fans on their way to the location. At the end of the event the 2 also took a picture with the hoards of people in attendance, amid a shower of confetti. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on June 29.