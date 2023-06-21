Kartik Aaryan Answers If He Is 'unlucky In Love’ At Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Launch Event

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani attended the song launch for their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actors answered some of the questions posed by the media at the event. Kartik addressed the question about being ‘unlucky’ in love.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will headline the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film is a musical romantic drama.

The movie will hit the big screen on June 29.

Kartik Aaryan answers if he is ‘unlucky’ in love

At the song launch event, the Dhamaka actor was asked why he is single despite having so many female fans around him. Just then a lady from the audience also shouted ‘I love you’ to the actor. A reporter then asked Kartik if he is ‘unlucky in love.’

A blushing Kartik quipped at the question. Surrounded by a pool of fans, the actor replied that no matter how much love one gets, it is never enough. His answer is now doing rounds on social media.

Kartik Aaryan calls himself ’unlucky in love’

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter to host a quick 'Ask Kartik’ session with his fans. His followers directed several questions at him, including some about his love life. One of them asked if the actor has ever found ‘true love’.

To this, the actor replied that he once found true love but lost it. He continued by calling himself ‘unlucky in love’. He was also asked a question regarding his marriage to which he replied that everything is ready, all he needs is to look for a suitable bride.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to star in the musical romance

Kartik and Kiara will share the screen space for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie is slated to be a musical love story directed by Sameer Vidhwans who is making his directorial debut in Hindi films. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29.