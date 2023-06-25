Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Twin In Orange For Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani currently have their dates blocked as they are touring the country promoting their upcoming romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The on-screen pair's latest stop happens to be the Pink City. Several pictures and videos of the two from the fan event held there, have been doing the rounds of the internet.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's second professional collaboration, the first being 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film promises to be a love story with a twist.

The film will also feature a reworked version of hit song Pasoori which is currently being composed.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani arrive in Jaipur



Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani arrived in Jaipur on June 24 in lieu of promoting their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The two co-stars made their way through the hoards of people awaiting their arrival to reach the stage of the fan event being hosted by the makers of the film. At the end of the event, amidst a shower of confetti, Kartik and Kiara took a selfie from the stage with all the fans in attendance.

And Aaj thi Jaipur ki baari 😘❤️‍🔥😍❤️@TheAaryanKartik and his Katha making some beautiful memories with their fans and movie lovers In Jaipur 💓💓💓💕💕💕💕#KartikAaryan ❤️ #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/bWHVmmHCP4 — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) June 24, 2023



Kartik Aaryan even shared a picture from their day in Jaipur to his Instagram handle. The two co-stars, who share a warm camaraderie, are known to occasionally twin during their media outings. This was amply seen during the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. For the Jaipur event too, Kartik and Kiara mirrored each other in their squash orange ensembles.

Satyaprem Ki Katha all set to narrate a heart wrenching story



Moving away from the trend of romantic comedies, the film's trailer promises to deliver a deeper premise rooted in love to the audience. The songs released thus far reflect both the highs and the lows that Aaryan's Satyaprem and Advani's Katha will traverse. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be theatrically released on June 29.