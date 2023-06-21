Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha To Feature Pasoori Remake? Netizens React

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha is actively rounding up its promotions ahead of its June-end release. An exciting rumour about the film's soundtrack has further fuelled hype around the Kartik-Kiara starrer. Reportedly, Satyaprem Ki Katha will be featuring a remake of the superhit number Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The Newsmakers

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are reportedly well into the process of remaking superhit Coke Studio original, Pasoori. The reworked version of the song will be shared just before the film's theatrical release. The original song was performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

(Shae Gill in a still from the Coke Studio hit song 'Pasoori'. Image: Youtube screen grab)

There appears to be no news on whether new voices will be roped in for the song's remade version. A special set is apparently being put in place in Mumbai. Lead pair Kartik and Kiara will supposedly be shooting for the music video in upcoming days. It's said that a last minute decision was made to to add a revamped version of Pasoori to the film's already colourful musical lineup.

Who's saying what

The internet's reaction to the rumour appears to be divided. The Karthik-Kiara pairing has many fans post their first collaboration in 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans are therefore quite excited about potential new content featuring their favourite stars. On the other hand, other netizens have expressed concerns regarding the remake of Pasoori. Detractors are of the opinion that the remake would distort the original song.

(Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha | Image: NadiadwalaGrandson/YouTube)

Meanwhile...

The voices of Pasoori, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, have yet not commented on the news. It is also not known if either of the two will be involved in the reworked version of the song. Kartik and Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be hitting theatres on June 29.