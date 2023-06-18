Kartik Aaryan Says He Has Been ‘unlucky In Love’, Reveals Marriage Plans

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The actor recently connected with his fans on Twitter in an #AskKartik session, where he revealed details about his personal life and also touched upon his marriage plans.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to release on June 29.

The actor reunites with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In his #AskKartik session, he admitted to being 'unlucky in love'.

Kartik Aaryan spills deets from personal life

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took time out from dubbing for Satyaprem Ki Katha to answer some of the fans' questions. One of the questions posed to him was if he has ever found "true love". To this, the actor replied, “I thought I had but unlucky in love."

The actor dished out more details about his marriage plans. A fan asked him when he is getting married. He replied, “ghodi venue menu sab ready hai par dulhan toh mil jaye (horse cart, venue and menu are ready, looking for the bride now)”.

Another fan was intrigued about the kind of marriage the actor will have. The fan enquired if he is looking to get married in an arranged marriage or a love marriage set-up. Kartik quipped that he would want “a marriage arranged by love." He also added that he gets potential suitors every day.

Kartik Aaryan hits at a new song from Satyaprem Ki Katha

In the same Twitter interaction, a fan enquired if there is a song by Arijit Singh in Satyaprem Ki Katha. To this Kartik mentioned, “Meri film ho aur Arijit ka gaana na ho Aise kaise ho sakta hai (If I do a film it is not possible to not have an Arijit’s song in it).” Fans are taking this as an assurance that another song from the film will be released soon.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will team up yet again to star in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film’s trailer has received a positive response from the audience. Two songs from the film, Aaj Ke Baad and the dance track Gujju Pataka have already been released.