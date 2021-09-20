Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan Loses Way In Panchgani, Cops Ask For Selfie Before Helping: Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan took his car for a drive in Panchgani and lost his way. When he asked patrolling police for directions, they took some selfies instead.

Aditi Rathi
Kartik Aaryan

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan


Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his film Freddy in Panchgani. The actor keeps updating his Instagram fans with photos of the serene environment of the hill station. A few days ago, amid the greenery, Kartik Aaryan took his car for a drive and lost his way. When he asked patrolling police for directions, they helped him but made sure to click a few selfies first.

A video is being widely surfaced online, featuring Kartik Aaryan losing his way while driving in Panchgani. In the video, a person behind the camera asks the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor where he wants to go. Kartik Aaryan reveals he lost his way and had to take the last right. The person behind the camera says, "Kya yaar aap bhi." Kartik Aaryan then asked the camera person why is everyone following him.

Later, he sees a few policemen approaching him. Instead of inquiring what was wrong, they asked the actor for some selfies. The actor obliged with a smile. The cop then asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to remove his goggles. The actor agreed and posed for the snaps. When asked if he was getting late, the actor said no. 

Kartik Aaryan shoots Freddy's climax

Kartik Aaryan left for Panchgani last week for the second schedule of Freddy. The actor shot the climax scene for the film there with Alaya F. Taking to Instagram, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared a photo of a clapboard with "FREDDY" and "Climax" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Climax pe Climax," referring to the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which he shot before leaving for Panchgani.

Kartik Aaryan wraps up climax shot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A week ago, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the climax of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Sharing a post, the actor revealed the shot was a difficult one for him. He also praised the film's entire team for their efforts. He wrote, "Shot 162 🎬😤
One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax 🔥🔥 Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort !! ❤️❤️." Bhool Bhulaiya also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

