Kartik Aaryan Shoots For 'Freddy' Climax With Alaya F After Completing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Kartik Aaryan who has a host of films lined up in his kitty has been busy completing his pending commitments. After shooting for the climax of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa2, the actor is now back on the sets of Freddy to shoot the climax. He took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets with the clapperboard while announcing the same.

A couple of days back, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had shared a picture on Instagram while announcing the climax wrap of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now the actor, who was shooting for Freddy with Alaya F, took to Instagram to inform about shooting for the film’s climax. Announcing the same in Sunny Deol style, he wrote, “Climax pe Climax.” The actor through his post also informed that he is currently shooting in Panchgani. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor was quick to comment below the post and wrote, “This is life.”

Kartik Aaryan shoots for Freddy climax post wrapping up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Alaya F joined Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Freddy on August 21. The actor welcomed his leading lady with a cake. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Welcome @alayaf From Freddy ." Alaya F was seemingly thrilled to be a part of the film. She reacted to the post and wrote, "Soooooooooo happy to be on board!!." She also asked Kartik Aaryan when he decided to post her photo with a few laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya, which saw Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the actor has many other promising films in the pipeline. Aaryan will also take on a role in Freddy, which is touted to be a romantic thriller. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the first thriller film of his career, Dhamaka, which is helmed by Ram Madhvani. The actor will take on the lead role in the film and will be seen playing a journalist. The film will be released on the online streaming platform, Netflix. Kartik will also star in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KartikAaryan