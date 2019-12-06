Kartik Aaryan Makes TikTok Debut Ahead Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Release

Kartik Aaryan is creating headlines with all the hype about his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh that hit the theatres on December 6. Be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, Kartik Aaryan has never failed to impress his fans with his quirky posts on the social platforms. Joining the new trend, Kartik Aaryan has now made his debut on the TikTok social platform too. Interestingly, the actor made his debut right ahead of the release of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan is now on TikTok

On Thursday, just some time ahead of the release of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to announce his debut on TikTok. Kartik posted a peppy video of himself grooving to Michael Jackson's iconic moonwalk along with some quirky dance steps on the notes of his lively album Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sharing the news about his newly-minted TikTok account, he wrote, "Jahan Public Vahaan Main!! KarTikTok Debut.. Here We go !! #KarTikTokAaryan (sic)." Check out his post here.

Not only Kartik Aaryan, but even other popular faces from the Bollywood industry like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor and many others have made TikTok merrier with their cute and funny videos. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's movie Pati Patni Aur Woh has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar opposite Kartik Aaryan.

