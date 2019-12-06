The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: #IAmWithSidharthShukla Creates History With 2 Million Tweets In A Day

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla creates history on Twitter as fans gush to post two million tweets in favour of him on the social platform. Read here

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is creating headlines, interestingly for his unapproved behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. Be it a verbal spat, a feud or a terrible cat-fight, Sidharth has left no stone unturned to showcase the other side of his character. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla faces nomination for the coming two weeks for his violent behaviour against Asim Riaz during the captaincy task. Sidharth uses his physical power against Asim, which leaves the latter bristled with anger. However, Twitterati has flooded the social platform in support of Shukla. It looks like #IAmWithSidharthShukla is trending on Twitter with two million tweets in one day.

Sidharth Shukla takes over Twitter

This season of Bigg Boss 13 has resulted to be the most popular season of Bigg Boss till date. It is the first season to get a five-week extension on public demand. After three seasons, Bigg Boss 13 came back with the ‘all celebrities’ concept’ as contestants. Amongst them, is the nation’s much-loved Sidharth Shukla. The celebrity star started off on a good note but later showed his other side in the house. Now, Shukla has been a part of all the controversies happening. Even though we see most of the contestants against Sidharth, his fans on Twitter have shown humongous support for him. Have a look.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Is Still In Love With Ex Madhurima Tuli?

Fans in support of Shukla

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Still Continues To Stay In The House

 

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Farah Khan Host The Extended Period Of The Show?

 

 

