Bigg Boss 13: #IAmWithSidharthShukla Creates History With 2 Million Tweets In A Day

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is creating headlines, interestingly for his unapproved behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. Be it a verbal spat, a feud or a terrible cat-fight, Sidharth has left no stone unturned to showcase the other side of his character. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla faces nomination for the coming two weeks for his violent behaviour against Asim Riaz during the captaincy task. Sidharth uses his physical power against Asim, which leaves the latter bristled with anger. However, Twitterati has flooded the social platform in support of Shukla. It looks like #IAmWithSidharthShukla is trending on Twitter with two million tweets in one day.

Sidharth Shukla takes over Twitter

This season of Bigg Boss 13 has resulted to be the most popular season of Bigg Boss till date. It is the first season to get a five-week extension on public demand. After three seasons, Bigg Boss 13 came back with the ‘all celebrities’ concept’ as contestants. Amongst them, is the nation’s much-loved Sidharth Shukla. The celebrity star started off on a good note but later showed his other side in the house. Now, Shukla has been a part of all the controversies happening. Even though we see most of the contestants against Sidharth, his fans on Twitter have shown humongous support for him. Have a look.

Fans in support of Shukla

Wow . Good morning Sidhearts #IAmWithSidharthShukla

2.22 million. What a great day . pic.twitter.com/EFrXjoFdDv — Pooja Chaudhary (@ChaudharyPuja) December 6, 2019

This is really awesome to see that all the fans stood up against manipulative peeps & supporting @sidharth_shukla ♥️wholeheartedly 😘#IAmWithSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/4jMl0hNQVO — NSharaf (@NSharaf2) December 6, 2019

#IAmWithSidharthShukla



Now the way is clear



Mind is clear for fans for Sidharth



Shehnaaz loves only paras .



Shehnaaz is with Sidharth because she want only footage .



But their is the only one who



Is deserved to win who



Earned hearts. pic.twitter.com/tIGk4nTM1Q — King Sidharth shukla (@sushilsankwal) December 6, 2019

#IAmWithSidharthShukla

FINALLY WE HAVE REACHED 2 millions tweet!!!

KEEP GOING GUYS !

Plz FOLLOW SID ON INSTAGRAM ALSO pic.twitter.com/cRir2Dg8qa — Akshit Rana (@ItsAkshitRana) December 6, 2019

