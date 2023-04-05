Kartik Aaryan Meets BSF Soldiers Amid Satya Prem Ki Katha Shoot In Kashmir

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Satya Prem Ki Katha, was spotted interacting with BSF jawans during his first-ever visit to Kashmir. In the viral video, the jawans can be heard, albeit vaguely, talking to the actor about his character Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In response, Kartik Aaryan, who was visibly overwhelmed, expressed his gratitude.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor sported a casual look for his outing in Kashmir. He wore a black jacket and paired it with a maroon shirt, jeans and sunglasses. The actor met with the BSF jawans while touring with a guide and received a warm welcome from them.

Check the video below:

Kartik Aaryan's visit to Kashmir

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in the outskirts of Kashmir for his film Satya Prem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the duo have been shooting for a romantic song sequence in Kashmir amid severe cold weather. The actor has never been to Kashmir before and so he was spotted enjoying the scenic beauty of the valley.

Reportedly, the song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Satya Prem Ki Katha is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kishor Arora, and Shareen Mantri Kedia. The music in the movie is given by Tanishk Bagchi and Payal Dev.

Kartik Aaryan: Upcoming projects

Apart from Satya Prem Ki Katha, the actor will soon be seen in Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu. He will also work in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Captain India and Kabir Khan's next movie which is still under wraps. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.