Sara Ali Khan Desires To Work With Her Ex Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3

Sara Ali Khan is currently working on her new film Metro In Dino with filmmaker Anurag Basu. For those unversed, her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan will also be shooting for Aashiqui 3 with the same director. As no female lead has been finalised for Aashiqui 3, Sara Ali Khan expressed her desire to be a part of the Kartik Aaryan film.

Talking to Connect FM, Sara Ali Khan said, "I have not been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure." Reportedly, the makers of Aashiqui 3 were thinking to sign the Atrangi Re actress for the movie. Also, they were looking for another female lead in the film.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sparked dating rumours back in 2020 when the duo was shooting for their film Love Aaj Kal 2. However, as per reports, they parted ways before the release of the movie. The rumoured couple never confirmed their relationship to the public but were spotted at several events together.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Sara Ali Khan's mystery-thriller film Gaslight starring Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey released on March 31 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from that, she is working on Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher, among others. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan last featured in the film Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Now, he will be seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will also be seen in Kabir Khan's untitled movie, Captain India, and Aashiqui 3, among others.