Actor Kartik Aaryan who enjoys a massive fan following especially among the youth recently met two of his fans, who relentlessly called out his name from outside his building. The video of two girls standing outside his house and shouting his name to catch his glimpse has been surfacing online. Later, the girls were taken by surprise after the actor stepped out of his building and obliged the fans with selfies and pictures.



Pap account Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram that showed girls can be seen jumping in excitement as they requested Kartik to meet them: “Kartik please come…. please please please.” Later, Kartik can be seen patiently posing with them for pictures. The actor was totally thrilled to bring smiles to the faces of his young fans.

Kartik Aaryan greets female fans outside his house

Re-sharing the video, initially posted by a paparazzo account, Kartik wrote on his Instagram: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.” The video showed him wearing a black hoodie, mask, and sunglasses as he maintains a social distance from the fans and gets selfies clicked.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he had said then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor received massive appreciation for his latest outing Dhamaka where he played the role of a journalist who gives live coverage of a bomb blast. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of his next film Shehzada. He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla/KartikAaryan