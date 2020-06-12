Kartik Aaryan's Mom Trolls Him On 'Gulabo Sitabo' Challenge; Arjun Calls It 'Top Class'

Kartik Aaryan's mother is the 'real star' of this lockdown, believes Arjun Kapoor after watching Aaryan's latest video. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor on Friday attempted 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge and told his mother that Amitabh Bachchan himself has tagged him for this.

Kartik's mother, couldn't believe that and trolled him saying, "Kya unke itne bure din aagaye hain jo wo tujhe tag karenge" [Translation: Is Bachchan ji going through bad days that he will tag you?]. Responding to this, Kartik said, "Mummy, mere ache din bhi to aa sakte hain?" [Translation: Mother, my good days can also come right?]

Aaryan then calls his sister to support his argument but she also laughs it off. Kartik sarcastically then captions the video saying, "Family is the biggest support system dey said." Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment, "Mummy is on a roll... khel gaye...she is the star of this lockdown..." Varun Dhawan too laughed watching the video. Another user creatively changed the tongue twister and wrote, "Amitabh sir ke Tag se uthal-puthal Kartik bro, Kartik bro ke khatar-patar se titar-bitar unke parivaar wale." Another fan said, "This one is BEST on #gulabositabo tongue twister challenge" [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan who launched a fun challenge to promote his much-awaited film 'Gulabo Sitabo' — a tongue twister — is going viral amongst the Bollywood celebrities. From Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, and more have attempted the tongue twister which goes: "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo."

About Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited dramedy Gulabo Sitabo premiered with 15 Language Subtitles on Amazon Prime Video. The hugely awaited big-ticket entertainer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the first Bollywood projects to premiere with approximately 15 language subtitles- Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release. Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories.

