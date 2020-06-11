Arjun Reacts To Varun's Gulabo Sitabo Tongue-twister Challenge; Ananya Records Her Version

Amitabh Bachchan who launched a fun challenge to promote his much-awaited film 'Gulabo Sitabo' — a tongue twister — is going viral amongst the Bollywood celebrities. From Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, and more have attempted the tongue twister which goes: "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo."

Varun Dhawan recently posted a video on Instagram in which he completed the tongue-twister which was a part of the 'GuBoSiBo challenge'. The actor accepted and completed the challenge. But what attracted everyone's attention was Arjun Kapoor's comments on VD's post. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Who is atar matar ? I’ve heard of agal bagal... but what is atar matar. Ur a vegetarian ham sandwich ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸" [sic]

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey recorded her own 'dab' version of the tongue twister. 'Khaali Peeli' co-actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment, "Cool Edit" [sic]

About Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited dramedy Gulabo Sitabo to premiere with 15 Language Subtitles on Amazon Prime Video!

News: The hugely awaited big-ticket entertainer 'Gulabo Sitabo' will be one of the first Bollywood projects to premiere with approximately 15 language subtitles- Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release.

Gulabo Sitabo premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories.

