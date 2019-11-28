Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Keeps Googling Himself To Read The Controversies That Follow Him

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh in full-swing. The movie is the remake of the 1978 comedy film with the same title. Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday compelled Kartik Aaryan to reveal his hilarious secrets. The trio was seen sharing some fun moments where they trolled and mocked each other.

Kartik Aaryan revealed he googled himself

If you sneak through Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram feed, you will see a flood of quirky posts about his upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik, along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. In one of the reality shows, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday had shaved off Kartik’s moustache as part of a fun task. Recently, while conversing with an entertainment portal, the three were asked a series of funny questions. When they were asked who amongst them would get married soon, Kartik and Bhumi pointed towards Ananya. Later, when the three were questioned about who got caught in controversies, Ananya and Bhumi both shared a whimsical smile and pointed towards Kartik Aaryan. The Lukka Chuppi actor went on to reveal that he would read all the headlines about him. Adding to this, Ananya Panday shared that she once caught Kartik Aaryan googling himself on the sets.

After the massive response that the trailer and the songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh received, the makers of the movie decided to share a total of five dialogue promos from the movie. The visuals once again garnered equal attention from fans. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

