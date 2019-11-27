Kartik Aaryan Papped Riding Without A Helmet, Netizens School Him

The 29-year old Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his Bollywood career. The actor boasts of acting prowess, good looks, as well as being fashionable. Kartik Aaryan is known to carry himself with great style and looks effortless while he does it. The actor was recently papped on the streets riding a bike. However, he was not wearing a helmet, which is against the rules. After the picture surfaced, netizens seem to be extremely disappointed and took to the comment section to school the actor. Take a look below-

Kartik Aaryan schooled by netizens:

Kartik recently hosted his birthday bash

Recently, Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22 and social media was buzzing with birthday wishes and greetings for the actor. Kartik also hosted a birthday bash that was attended by celebs in the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Luv Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and others. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Kartik was seen looking dapper while wearing a white striped shirt teamed with black pants and boots. Several Bollywood stars made stylish appearances during his birthday celebration.

On the professional front:

The actor will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy flick is the remake of the 1978 movie which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Rajneeta Kaur in the lead roles. The comedic movie also featured Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh as supporting characters in the movie. In the upcoming movie, Kartik will essay the role of Sanjeev Kumar as Pati, Bhumi will reprise the role of Vidya Sinha as Patni and Ananya will play Rajneeta as Woh.

