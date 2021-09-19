Kartik Aaryan Shares Dreamy Picture From 'Freddy', Co-star Alaya F Reacts

Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan has several films in the pipeline. He recently announced that he had completed the shoot for the climax of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa2. He took to his social media account on Saturday and revealed that he was shooting the climax of his other film, Freddy as well. His co-star of the film, Alaya F later took to the comments section of one of his 'cool' pictures and left a comment for the actor.

Alaya F's comment on Kartik Aaryan's post

The most recent picture Kartik Aaryan uploaded on his Instagram account saw only his silhouette against a blurred background. His Freddy co-star, Alaya F seemed to think the picture was 'cool' and headed to the comments section to tell the actor about it and to also ask him a question. The 24-year-old actor wrote, "How are you getting all these cool photos! Even I want!" Ekta Kapoor, who will be producing the duo's upcoming film also commented on the artistic picture.

Kartik Aaryan had taken to social media when he welcomes Alaya F to the sets of Freddy with a sweet gesture. He shared a monochrome picture of the actor cutting a cake, as he welcomed her to her first day of shooting. The film will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is touted to be a romantic thriller.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will also take on a role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya. He will also take on a role in Dhamaka, which will mark the actor's first thriller in her career. The film will be directed by Ram Madhvani and will see Kartik Aaryan step into the shoes of a journalist. The film will stream on Netflix.

Aaryan will also essay a role in Hansal Mehta’s next film, Captain India. The actor recently headed to Instagram to share the film look from the film. The poster of the film reads, "An ordinary man, an extraordinary mission". The actor captioned the poster of the film, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty."

(Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan, @alayaf)