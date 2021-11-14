Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming film Dhamaka, stopped by a Chinese van on his way back home. Several pictures and videos of the actor enjoying the Chinese food at the food truck have been surfacing on social media. His Lamborghini is seen parked by a food van that was open late at night as he savours the food on the car's bonnet.

In the viral pictures, he is seen in the same clothes he wore for the shoot. He seems to have kept the food on his car's bonnet as he eats along with a friend. Kartik seems to share a great bond with his friend as he is also seen taking some food from his friend's plate and is heard saying, “Yaar khaane ka documentary hota hai (There are documentaries for food).”

Kartik Aaryan enjoys street-side food at night while returning from shoot

Makers of the upcoming film recently released the film's Khoya Paaya track. The track features the Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor looking back at the chaos and mayhem, wondering about the irreversible long-lost moments. The song encapsulates how one gets embroiled in the daily chores of life, with tragic/ cataclysmic instances making people realise the importance of leading a wholesome journey. Kartik can be seen reminiscing happier moments in his life through flashbacks, while stuck in the awry situation. For the unversed, Dhamaka follows the story of Aaryan's character Arjun Pathak, a journalist caught up in a catastrophic situation as he tries to protect his wife (played by Mrunal Thakur) while adhering to his professional duties after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani.

The movie, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix. Meanwhile, apart from Dhamaka, the actor Meanwhile, Kartik is also gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India. He also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada in his kitty.

(Image: Instagram/VarinderChawla/ViralBhayani)